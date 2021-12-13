Kylian Mbappe's brace took PSG to a win at the Parc de Princes. Lionel Messi's PSG won the game 2-0 and the team still rules the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. The team has 45 points in their kitty.

Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)