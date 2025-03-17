Manchester United registered an emphatic 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Monday, March 17. Rasmus Hojlund found the back of the net in the 28th minute of the contest at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. At half-time, Manchester United held on to their 1-0 lead before it was doubled by Alejandro Garnacho, who found the back of the net in the 67th minute. With this goal, he ended his 15-match goalless run in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes rounded off the win for Manchester United with a strike in the 90th minute of the match. With this win, Manchester United moved to the 13th spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table. UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Reach Quarterfinals; Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Frankfurt Also Advance.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Result

Man Utd record their biggest away win under Ruben Amorim 🫂#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/GneNdKsqgC — Premier League (@premierleague) March 16, 2025

