Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine form this year as he scored to help Portugal beat Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, November 17. After a goalless first-half, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net in the 46th minute and Joao Cancelo went on to double Portugal's lead in the 57th as the former European champions cruised to a victory. With this result, Portugal have continued their winning run in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal Result

Final da partida! ⏹️ Portugal soma a nona vitória consecutiva! #VesteABandeira pic.twitter.com/3NP33lfOOl — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 16, 2023

