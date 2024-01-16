Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi yet again has won another award for his performance at the World Cup 2022. Messi has now won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023 and has defeated Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to clinch the title. Aitana Bonmati went on to win The Best FIFA Women's Player 2023 by getting more points in comparison to Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso. Aitana Bonmati the midfield sensation of the Barcelona women's team has shown potential and up-to-the-mark performances to clinch the award. Kylian Mbappe Likely to Leave PSG at End of the 2023-24 Season; Real Madrid Awaits For His Green Signal: Report.

Winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023

That's a wrap on the #TheBest 2023! 🤩



Find out more about all of the winners on a special night in London:— FIFA (@FIFAcom) January 15, 2024

