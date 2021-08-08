Lionel Messi broke down into tears while during a press conference after his departure from Barcelona was announced, a few days ago. He was given a standing ovation by his former teammates and Barcelona members as the Argentine superstar found it hard to contain his tears.

Watch the video here:

Greatest Applause Of All Time pic.twitter.com/YoJt8nkTZc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

