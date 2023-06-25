Lionel Messi celebrated his 36th birthday on June 24, 2023. After a memorable year where he finally won the FIFA World Cup, it has been a memorable occasion for him. He is also all set to start a new jouney in USA with his new club Inter Miami. Ahead of that, he celebrated his birthday with his family, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his children. Antonela shared the picture of them enjoying a time together through Instagram. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look At Top Five Moments in FIFA World Cup 2022 Featuring the Argentina Star Footballer.

Lionel Messi Celebrates His 36th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

