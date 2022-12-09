Indian captain Sunil Chhetri has revealed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are his inspiration. Sunil Chhetri is one of the greatest Indian players ever. The Indian captain is currently third in the top active goalscorers list in international football. The only two players who are above him on the list are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now in a recent documentary released by FIFA, Sunil claimed that he takes inspiration by watching these two all-time greats play. Is Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Possible at FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts?

Sunil Chhetri gets inspired by Messi & Ronaldo

