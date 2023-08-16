Lionel Messi exchanged his Inter Miami jersey with Philadelphia Union's Argentine striker Julian Carranza after the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinal on Wednesday, August 16. Carranza hugged and greeted Messi after the match and the Inter Miami star returned the favour. Messi once again scored as Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 to progress to the Leagues Cup 2023 final. Lionel Messi Continues Scoring Streak As Inter Miami Beat Philadelphia Union 4–1, Storm Into Leagues Cup 2023 Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

That Argentine connection 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi x Julián Carranza pic.twitter.com/h3IptHuGBB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 16, 2023

