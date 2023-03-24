Argentine forward Lionel Messi scored the 800th goal of his senior career during a friendly match against Panama at El Monumental, Buenos Aires. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a brilliant freekick in the 89th minute of the game to join Cristiano Ronaldo in this elite list. Earlier, after a goalless first half, Argentina took the lead through Thiago Almada in the 78th minute. This was Argentina's first match since becoming the world champion in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side registered a 2-0 victory in front of a jubilant crowd. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Highest-Capped Men’s International Player With His 197th Appearance for Portugal.

Lionel Messi Becomes Scores 800th Senior Career Goal

Lionel Messi: 🐐 ⚽️ 800 Career Goals 🇦🇷 99 Goals for Argentina pic.twitter.com/LvTH9S14qP — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 24, 2023

Argentina 2-0 Panama

Argentina 2-0 Panama Goal Video Highlights

