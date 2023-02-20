Lionel Messi sensationally scored from a free-kick in the dying stages of the game as PSG beat Lille in Ligue 1 2022-23. The game was tied 3-3 until that point with PSG's scorers being Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Lille had Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan David were on the scoresheet for Lille. Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre brought Messi down, which resulted in the free-kick. The Argentina star, who has scored many such goals in his career, added one more to his tally this season with the ball crashing in the post and into the net. PSG 4-3 Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free Kick Goal to Seal Three Points For PSG.

Lionel Messi Goal Video

