Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secure a 1-1 draw against Lens and with that the club is set for record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title. Messi netted a goal in the 68th minute.

Watch Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights

MESSI WHAT A GOAL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j0kpG4V8aD — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)