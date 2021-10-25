PSG star Lionel Messi was interrupted as he was leading an attack during Le Classique match in Ligue 1 2021-22 against Marseille on Monday, October 26. The invader ran onto the pitch which visibly distracted Messi, who was creating an attacking opportunity. The match ended goalless.

Watch the video here:

WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE ???? MESSI WAS ON AN ATTACK, AND A FAN/PITCH INVADER COMES INTO THE FIELD TO INTERRUPT HIM ??? WHERE IS THE SECURITY????? This game between PSG and Marseille… pic.twitter.com/mIXZCBhBaw — Ziad is in less pain  (@Ziad_EJ) October 24, 2021

