Lionel Messi showed his class yet again as he scored a stunning free-kick goal, helping Inter Miami defeat Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Atlanta on Friday, June 20. The Argentina star, who has netted many wonderful free-kicks throughout his glorious career, stepped up once again and had the ball beat Porto goalkeeper Claudio Ramos and land into the back of the net. Lionel Messi's goal proved to be the difference-maker as Inter Miami completed a turnaround and secured their first win of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Lionel Messi also became the top scorer in FIFA men's competitions, with this free-kick being his 25th goal so far. Inter Miami 2-1 Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Superb Free-Kick, Achieves Record As Herons Register Big Win in Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Lionel Messi's Free-Kick Goal Here:

