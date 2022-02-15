Lionel Messi and Neymar were both named in PSG's matchday squad to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 on Wednesday. Though Neymar is fit, it would be interesting to see if he starts or not.

See Squad:

The squad for the visit of Real Madrid tonight! 🔛🗒️ #PSGRM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)