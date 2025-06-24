A sweet, elderly fan brought a poster during the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. In the poster brought by the old lady, it was written "Messi, will you marry me?". The poster and the lady's proposal for Lionel Messi to marry her has surely won many hearts and gone viral. Inter Miami drew the match 2-2, and have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16, where they will face Messi's ex-club PSG. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Top Five Moments of Argentina Star's International Career As He Turns 38.

Old Lady Brings Proposal For Lionel Messi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)