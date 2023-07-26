Inter Miami clash against Atlanta United in a group stage match of the Leagues Cup 2023 on July 26 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. Inter Miami put up a dominant show courtesy of a stellar display by Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor. Both the star players scored braces to keep Miami on their winning ways. Lionel Messi Is New Inter Miami Captain! Argentina Star Handed Leadership Role After Sensational Debut for MLS Club in Leagues Cup 2023

Inter Miami 4-0 Atlanta United

Check Out Goal Video Highlights Here:

Lionel Messi Goal Number 1

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN. Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! pic.twitter.com/e3RVVpWTlT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2023

Lionel Messi Goal Number 2

GO OFF, LEO MESSI. A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

Robert Taylor Makes it 3-0

And it is 4-0

#InterMiamiCF are a PROBLEM. Messi tees up Taylor to make it 4-0! #LeaguesCup2023pic.twitter.com/OHMmHSiW8i — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

