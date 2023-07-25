Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and the other Inter Miami players trained hard ahead of their second Leagues Cup 2023 match against Atlanta United. The MLS club got off to a spectacular start to their Leagues Cup 2023 campaign against Cruz Azul, in which Messi scored a free-kick in the closing moments of the match to help his side come out victorious. Inter Miami would want more of that from their star man as he gets set to play his second match for the club. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut Game Registers a Record 12.5 Million Viewership, Becomes Most Watched Football Match in America.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets Train Hard Ahead of Inter Miami's Second Leagues Cup 2023 Match

