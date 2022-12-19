Lionel Messi has finally managed to lift the only trophy that has eluded him throughout his career - the FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated France in the penalty shootout and Messi was the protagonist of Argentina's victory. Following the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory, Lionel Messi posted an inspirational message on Instagram.

The translation of Messi's message reads -

I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines. We did it! Shubman 'Mocks' Cristiano Ronaldo by Hailing Lionel Messi as GOAT, Netizens School Indian Cricketer Over Disrespectful 'SIUUU' Post.

Messi's Message After Winning the FIFA World Cup

