Inter Miami suffered a 4-0 loss against PSG at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and got knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. It was not the best display from Inter Miami as they got completely dominated by the UCL champions PSG and the latter made their deserved place in the quarterfinal. After the match, despite the heavy loss, Lionel Messi showed a heart-winning gesture as Achraf Hakimi requested him for a jersey exchanged and he gave him his kit. Fans loved how he kept his composure and made the video viral on social media. PSG 4-0 Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Joao Neves Scores Brace As UCL Champions Produce Dominant Performance Against Lionel Messi and Co, Qualify For Quarterfinal.

Lionel Messi Exchanges Jersey With Achraf Hakimi

