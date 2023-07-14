Argentina’s World Cup Winning footballer, Lionel Messi has landed in Miami Florida, USA for his unveiling as an Inter Miami player and ahead of that the former PSG star was spotted shopping at a supermarket in Miami. A photo of the same has gone viral and the netizens can’t keep calm as they started reacting to the photo.

'Lionel Messi is Really Out Here Shopping'

Lionel Messi is really out here shopping at a Publix 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HaTeYL7vDn — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 14, 2023

'Lionel Messi in America Shopping unbothered at Publix'

Messi in Argentina: Can’t get into his own house 'Leo Messi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix' pic.twitter.com/E1qqugxQnR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 14, 2023

'Leo Messi shopping at a Publix supermarket'

Leo Messi shopping at a Publix supermarket. pic.twitter.com/MB6z3ji0oy — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 14, 2023

'Leo Messi Out Shopping in Miami is Absolutely Hilarious'

I can’t explain why but Messi out shopping in Miami is absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/MM2xFMeNdF — R  (@Lionel30i) July 14, 2023

'Leo Messi shopping with his kids'

📸 | Leo Messi shopping with his kids at Publix mall pic.twitter.com/YMCGB5PcaF — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) July 14, 2023

'Lionel Messi in Miami'

