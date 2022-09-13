PSG will travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Ahead of the game, Lionel Messi has been gearing up to get ready and show his magic on the field. PSG took to Twitter to share some photos from their training sessions in which Messi, Nuno Mendes, Marco Verrati and other players can be seen training hard.

See Messi and his PSG mates' training pics:

