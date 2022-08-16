Liverpool's search for a first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season goes on after they were held by Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Darwin Nunez saw red in the game as Luis Diaz brought Jurgen Klopp's men level after Wilfried Zaha had given the Eagles an early lead.

