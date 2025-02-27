On a day, which featured as many as five Premier League 2024-25 matches, leaders Liverpool hosted Newcastle United, with hopes of extending their lead in the standings. Liverpool gained an early lead with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring as early as in the 11th minute. Alexis Mac Allister provided Liverpool with their second and final goal that sealed the results for the Premier League leaders, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute. With this 2-0 win, Liverpool have moved 13 points clear of the second-placed Arsenal, who dropped points after drawing. Premier League 2024–25: Chelsea Routs Southampton 4–0 on Frustrating Night for Cole Palmer.

Liverpool Claim 2-0 Win

Liverpool and Newcastle United Match Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)