Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final Date and Time Confirmed, Club Confirms on Social Media (See Post)   

Aiming for the first trophy in the 2024-25 season, Liverpool and Newcastle United will be facing each other in the Carabao Cup final. Clubs confirm the date and time of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final Date and Time Confirmed, Club Confirms on Social Media (See Post)   
Carabao Cup (Photo Credit: 'X'/LFC)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2025 11:40 AM IST

After winning on the all fronts in the 2024-25 season, Liverpool FC will look to finish off the season with multiple trophies. The side will play in the first domestic final of the season, taking on Newcastle United in the EFL. The match timing was not confirmed looking at the schedules of both sides. On Thursday, February 13, the Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final date was confirmed with Liverpool vs Newcastle United playing for the title on March 16 at 10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match Wembley Stadium. Liverpool Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

 Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final 

