Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final Date and Time Confirmed, Club Confirms on Social Media (See Post)   

After winning on the all fronts in the 2024-25 season, Liverpool FC will look to finish off the season with multiple trophies. The side will play in the first domestic final of the season, taking on Newcastle United in the EFL. The match timing was not confirmed looking at the schedules of both sides. On Thursday, February 13, the Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final date was confirmed with Liverpool vs Newcastle United playing for the title on March 16 at 10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match Wembley Stadium. Liverpool Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final

16:30 ⏰ 16/03/25 🗓️ The kick-off time for next month's Carabao Cup final has been confirmed 🏟️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2025

