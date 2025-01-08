Liverpool FC, with their consistent form and attacking gameplay has managed to stay at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 season standings. But Football requires constant improvement to stay competitive for a longer period of time. New manager Arne Slot might have clicked in his first season in charge at the club but with a number of competitions pilling up and important fixtures coming thick, the side will look for additions to the squad. Arne Slot will use the January transfer window to strengthen its squad and add some depth. Check out Liverpool’s completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Liverpool FC Transfers:

Player Club Deal Ryan Williams Morecambe Loan Out Marcelo Pitaluga Fluminense Free Transfer

As of January 8, 2025, Liverpool was linked with many high-profile names, but the side has yet to confirm any new additions. Rather they are looking to keep hold of their established stars by offering them new contracts. Also, Arne Slot will be happy to give some playing time to promising young players by allowing them to leave on Loan. Check out the Liverpool Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Liverpool FC Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Trent Alexander Arnold, Alisson Becker, Chiesa, Luis Diaz Marulanda, Endo, Cody Gakpo, Joseph Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch, Daniel Hill, Vitezslav Jaros, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Tyler Scott Morton, Darwin Nunez. Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Diodo JoseTeixeira Da Silva, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool Transfers so Far

Players In: None

Players Out: Marcelo Pitaluga (Free transfer, Fluminense), Ryan Williams (Loan, Morecambe)

(List Updated on January 8, 2025)

