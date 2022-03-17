Defending champions Chelsea beat LOSC Lille 2-1 to enter the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals for the 11th time. Leading 2-0 on aggregate, Chelsea had goals from Christian Pulisic and Cezar Azpilicueta in response to Lille's opener from Burak Yilmaz in the 38th minute. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🔵 Chelsea are through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the 11th time 👏 👀 Best possible opponent in Friday's draw? #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2022

