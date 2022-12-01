Luis Suarez is still famous among footballing fans around the globe for his handball against Ghana in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2010. As Uruguay faces Ghana once again in the FIFA World Cup 2022, final Group H clash, Luis Suarez reacts on the incident. He stays unapologetic and admits to have no regrets for the incident. He denied any responsibility for the handball and the red card saying, "I didn't miss the penalty". Nuno Mendes, Portugal Defender, Set to Miss Remainder of FIFA World Cup 2022 Due to Injury

Luis Suarez has no regret for 2010 handball against Ghana incident

Luis Suarez on the 2010 incident; I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility”. pic.twitter.com/5OSuZetwk6 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)