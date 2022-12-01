Nuno Mendes, Portuguese left-back, is all set to miss the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as he gets ruled out from the tournament with an injury he suffered during the Portugal vs Uruguay clash. The injury in his thigh will keep him sidelined for two months. Portugal, who already qualified for the Round of 16, now will have to plan for the knockouts without the services of Nuno.

Nuno Mendes Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Understand Nuno Mendes will be out for the next two months after thigh injury — can confirm that his World Cup is over 🚨🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 Been told Nuno will remain with the team until end of World Cup as PSG medical staff will visit him in Qatar — but he’s out until January 2023. pic.twitter.com/Usu9Rl8Yoo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2022

