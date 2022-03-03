Chelsea defeated lower league side Luton Town 3-2 in the FA Cup 2021-22 fifth round encounter to advance to the quarter-finals. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner scored in the second half as the Blues came from behind to win the game.

