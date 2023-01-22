Manchester City continue their pursuit for the title as they keep piling pressure on Arsenal by acquiring clinical victory against Wolves in the Premier League. Coming into the game, Man City had the momentum as they secured a comeback victory in the last game against Tottenham Hotspur. They kept riding on the momentum as Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland combined their forms and in sequence demolished Wolves. Haaland scored another hat-trick including a penalty and assists from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. He now has 25 goals in the league and is flying towards the golden boot. Juventus Lose 15 Serie A Points for Alleged Accounting and Financial Irregularities, Set to Drop to Tenth Position From Third in League Table.

Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Result Details

FULL-TIME Man City 3-0 Wolves Erling Haaland's hat-trick closes the gap on Arsenal to two points#MCIWOL pic.twitter.com/1ze1dpK0qP — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2023

