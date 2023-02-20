Marcus Rashford continued his good form as he scored a brace, helping Manchester United defeat Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, February 19. The England forward scored in both halves of the game and Jadon Sancho too found the back of the net as the Red Devils clinched a pretty comfortable victory. With this result, Manchester United have reduced their gap with second-placed Manchester City to just three points on the Premier League points table. You can watch goal video highlights of this match, here. Aston Villa 2–4 Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23: Two Late Goals Help the Gunners Bag All Three Points (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Result

A comprehensive win to go within five points of the league leaders 💪#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/KzSUfBJN3E — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)