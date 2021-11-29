Manchester United on Monday, November 29, officially confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the rest of the season. This was after they dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results.

Read Tweet Below:

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

