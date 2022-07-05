Manchester United have finally made their first signing of the summer and it is Tyrell Malacia, who joins from Feyenoord. The young left-back also becomes Erik ten Hag's first signing since becoming Manchester United manager. Malacia has joined on a deal that would keep him at the club till 2026 with an option to extend by another year.

See Manchester united's Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)