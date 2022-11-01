Manchester United have announced that they will be facing La Liga outfit Cadiz during the 2022 FIFA World Cup winter break. The match will be a friendly encounter and will take place on December 07, 2022. The club are also set to remain in the city for training camp.

🇪🇸 The Reds will take on La Liga side Cadiz during our winter break in December! 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2022

