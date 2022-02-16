Cristiano Ronaldo was in the news for not scoring a goal for a while now. But the Portugal star brought his goal drought to an end with a stunning goal against Brighton. He scored a goal in the 51st minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes scored a goal at the 97th minute and took Manchester United to a 2-0 win in EPL 2021-22 match.

Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)