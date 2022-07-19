Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by Manchester United fans during their club friendly match against Crystal Palace today. Erik Ten Hag's men are playing their third pre-season friendly, following their impressive 4-0 and 4-1 wins against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory respectively. However, oftenly criticised by the fans, United skipper was constantly booed by the fans in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Watch video:

Harry Maguire is getting booed whenever he touches the ball… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/jHzL09lk9g — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) July 19, 2022

