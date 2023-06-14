Has Manchester United's new kits for the next season been leaked? It appears so, with pictures of the Red Devils' new jerseys for the 2023-24 season going viral on social media. The home jersey features the traditional red as the dominant colour with black stripes on the shoulders. The texture of the jersey also is pretty unique. The away jersey, on the other hand, is a combination of white and gold, with the latter being the colour of the Adidas stripes. Manchester City Win Historic Treble: A Look at Other Clubs to Have Won Three Major Trophies in a Season.

See Pic of Manchester United's Leaked Home Kit

🚨📷 BREAKING: Man United leaked kit photo shoot pic.twitter.com/fhBKobdSg5 — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) May 29, 2023

Leaked Man United Home Kit

Man United 23/24 home kit leaked: pic.twitter.com/nHXVZpFtOL — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 🇶🇦 (@UtdEra_) April 27, 2023

'Shirt of Champions'

Leaked Man United 23/24 Home Kit 👀 I don’t know about you, but this looks like the shirt of champions…🤌🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/66K6Q5ZKwV — Emma (@UTDEmma_) April 25, 2023

Manchester United's Leaked Away Kit

🚨 Leaked Manchester United away kit 23/24 pic.twitter.com/IAn27aXqFG — Man United Latest (@TheUtdLatest) June 13, 2023

