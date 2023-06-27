Manchester City moves fast in the transfer market and they secure a move for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Long time reliable mainstay in their midfield, Ilkay Gundogan has recently left Manchester City to join Barcelona. But Pep Guardiola's side takes no time to add a cover. Kovacic has signed a contract till 2027, Chelsea will receive £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Harry Kane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Reportedly Submit First Official Bid Worth €70m For Tottenham Hotspur Striker.

Mateo Kovacic Joins Manchester City From Chelsea

Official, confirmed. Mateo Kovacić joins Manchester City on permanent deal from Chelsea. 🔵✅ #MCFC Chelsea will receive £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/z4Dve3a2KZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Manchester City Sign Croatian Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic joins City! 🙌 Read more 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 27, 2023

