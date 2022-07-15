Manchester United are currently flying high as they defeated Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15 in a pre-season friendly game. Erik Ten Hag's boys went into this game with great confidence after decimating Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in the opening game of pre-season campaign at Bangkok. The Red Devils won the match in Australia, courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Lupancu after coming back from behind. United will take on Crystal Palace in their next friendly match.

