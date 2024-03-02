Mizoram will take on Railways in the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 on Saturday, March 2. The match will be played at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia and it starts at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, football fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this Santosh Trophy 2023-24 match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming online of this contest on Arunachal Pradesh Football Association's official YouTube channel for free. All India Football Federation Announces U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

Mizoram vs Railways

