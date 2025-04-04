Fans are important for any team to excel, and football in India is the second-most followed sport after cricket. However, during the Indian Super League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, crowds seated in the stands witnessed security personnel beat up an MBSG fan. A clip shared from an X handle @soumyadip11_, showcases how security first lathi charged on fans, and then proceeded to remove one such fan out of the stadium, who was in a bloodied mess. This is not the first time that MBSG fans have been targeted in Jamshedpur, where home fans and security attacked the visiting crowd. Jamshedpur FC 2–1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024–25: Javi Hernandez’s Late Strike Helps Khalid Jamil and Co Secure First-Leg Advantage (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Security Personnel Escort Fan Out

