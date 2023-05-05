After a long wait of 33 years, Napoli have clinched the Serie A title. Victor Oshimhen's equaliser in the second half was enough for Napoli to get a draw against Udinese. With this point, Napoli took an unassailable 16-point lead with only five games remaining. This is the third Italian league title for the club from Naples in their history. Their last Serie A triumph came in 1990 when Diego Armando Maradona helped them to win the trophy. Napoli led the Serie A 2022-23 table for most part of the season and played a great brand of attacking football. Ranveer Singh With Legends of Football! Bollywood Actor Strikes a Pose With Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech, Arsène Wenger and Peter Schmeichel (View Photo).

Napoli Clinch Serie A Title After 33 Years

𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! 🇮🇹🏆💙 For the first time in 33 years, Napoli are 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 of Italy once again! 𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦. Congratulations @sscnapoli, 2022/23… pic.twitter.com/bna3bFgxjQ — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)