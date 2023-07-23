Netherlands took the stage alongside Portugal in the group E game of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 23 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand. Dutch player Stefanie Van Der Gragt showed her class and netted a goal in the 13th to give Het Nederlands Elftal a lead. This proved to be the winning goal as neither team could find the net. USA 3–0 Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sophia Smith Shines As Defending Champions Get Off to Winning Start

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Netherlands Defeat Portugal 1-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)