Netherlands defeated Wales 3-2 in the Group D fixture of UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo's goals put Netherlands 2-0 up early before Brennan Johnson netted one for Wales. Gareth Bale netted an equaliser via the 92nd-minute penalty. A minute later, Memphis Depay handed Netherlands match-winning lead. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

