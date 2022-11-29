Netherlands qualified for the round of 16 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. Cody Gakpo scored for the third consecutive match and Frenkie de Jong added his first strike of the competition this year as the Dutchmen moved to the knockout stage as Group A leaders. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Netherlands vs Qatar Result:

Top spot in the group secured ✅ Knockout stages secured ✅@OnsOranje having a nice 👍 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Fa69giGvXE — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

