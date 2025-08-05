Looking for a win in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 after two losses and a draw, Santos hosted Juventude at MorumBIS, which ended in the home side's favor, securing all three points, and moving away from the relegation zone, where Brazil's star footballer Neymar Jr shone with a brace. Neymar scored two goals, which came in the 37th and 80th minutes, for Santos, with the first coming from inside the box, while the second came from a spot kick. Fans can check out Neymar Jr.'s goal highlights from Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 match below. Santos 3-1 Juventude, Brazilian Serie A: Neymar Jr Scores Brace As Peixe Return To Winning Ways in League.

Neymar Jr Scores a Brace For Santos FC

Os gols da vitória santista contra o Juventude! 🎥 ⚽️ Neymar (2), Barreal pic.twitter.com/ybGM9gcNHi — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 5, 2025

