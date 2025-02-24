Neymar has been in a great scoring touch after returning to Santos FC and recently scored his first ever Olimpico. The Brazilian striker celebrated the goal coping Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration as he went ahead and sat on the advertisement board. Neymar also provided two assists in the game helping Santos FC secure 3-0 win over Internacional de Limeira in Paulista A1 Tournament. Watch the goal video below. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Neymar scores Olympico

SIMPLESMENTE NEYMAR JR 🤷🏽 pic.twitter.com/x73dKLC6Wi — Santos FC (@SantosFC) February 24, 2025

