Neymar missed a significant portion of the 2022-23 season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He is finally back on the pitch as he took part in the Pre-season tour of PSG but now reports suggested that Neymar and PSG are working together for a possible way out of the club. Neymar has reportedly offers from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and from MLS too. He is considering those offers as he works his way out of the club. Thibaut Courtois to Undergo Surgery Due to Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury, Set to Be Sidelined For Several Months.

Neymar Reportedly Set to Leave PSG

Understand both Neymar Jr and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer, as soon as possible 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG Both sides working for Neymar to leave. Neymar has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barça have to decide whether if want to try. pic.twitter.com/ORZtzUCe4F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

