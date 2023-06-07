End of the journey for N'Golo Kante and Chelsea whcih started back in 2016 after Kante played a key role in Leicester City's fairy tale Premier League history. Since then Kante has been a regular member of Chelsea in their various ups and downs and won both the Premier League and Champions League with them. Now he starts a new journey in Saudi Arabia signing for the reigning Champions Al-Ittihad in a two-year old with option of extending further.

N'Golo Kante Leaves Chelsea to Sign For Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad, here we go! 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #CFC ◉ Medical tests completed in London. ◉ 2 year deal with an option for further season. ◉ €100m per season salary — figure includes image rights, commercial deals and ‘creative’ portfolio. pic.twitter.com/aHflFM9VMI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)