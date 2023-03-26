Hansi Flick's Germany have registered a 2-0 victory against Peru in an international friendly match at MEWA Arena, Metz. Germany had a good start to the game as Niclas Fullkrug scored within 12 minutes to give them the lead. Fullkrug then once again found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to make the score 2-0. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline. Germany continued their domination in the second half and could have extended their lead. However, Kai Havertz missed a penalty and the match ended 2-0 in Germany's favour. You can watch the highlights of the Germany vs Peru match here. Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Germany 2-0 Peru

